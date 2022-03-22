Maritime Forest Sabotage Could See Felony, Prison Time

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

One of the trees in question that was cut down illegally in the Maritime Forest on Sullivan’s Island.

The person or persons who cut down trees and other vegetation in the Maritime Forest could be charged with a felony and face a lengthy prison term. According to Sullivan’s Island Town Council Member Justin Novak, in the past, the town has charged those who illegally took down trees with a violation of its zoning ordinances, a misdemeanor that carried a fine of up to $1,040.

That changed on March 15, when the Council unanimously passed Novak’s motion to direct town staff to use “all available means” to investigate and prosecute the cutting of trees in the Maritime Forest under state law, which makes it a felony to “willfully and maliciously cut, mutilate, deface or otherwise injure a tree, house, outside fence or fixture of another or commit any other trespass on real property of another.” Under Section 16-11-520 of South Carolina state law, if the damaged property is worth more than $10,000, the violator can be fined and incarcerated for up to 10 years. The penalty is a fine and up to five years in prison if the property is worth between $2,000 and $10,000. The crime would be considered to be a misdemeanor if the property – the trees in this case – were deemed to be worth less than $2,000.

The town is investigating cutting in an area of approximately 2 acres southwest of the beach access at Station 25 and southeast of Atlantic Avenue. “I see this activity the same as if somebody were to come into Stith Park and cut down an oak tree because they didn’t like it,” Novak commented.

“These trees are on public property. They are the responsibility of the town, and it’s the duty of members of the Town Council to protect them. I think it’s important that we let people know that we are going to instruct staff to use all the tools available to them in order to protect public property.” Council Member Greg Hammond agreed that the penaltyfor illegal cutting needed to be more significant. Hammond added, “In the past, I think it’s been more of a slap on the wrist and a fine type thing, so I think it’s very important for the town to give everybody notice, which we’re doing now, that ‘Hey, these are the laws on the books, and we’re going to use them because this is serious.’ These are very egregious incidents. So fair warning everyone.”

“I think we have an obligation to protect that town-owned property with any means available to us,” Mayor Pat O’Neil added. “That land is owned by the town, and we need to protect it and everything on it, in my view.”