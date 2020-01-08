Making A Difference During The Holiday Season

By Nancy Newlin Lain for Island Eye News

During the holiday season, there are many ways to help our veterans through what may be challenging times, and assist those who may not be able to be with family. Wanting to let the veterans they are not forgotten and people still care about their service and sacrifice.

The IOP Exchange Club reached out to make a difference in the life of many veterans at the VA Hospital this holiday season.

Wanting the veterans at the VA Hospital to feel remembered, Nancy and Paul Lain from the IOP Exchange Club Americanism Committee passed out gifts on Dec. 26. Over two hundred gifts were given to patients that could not leave the hospital for the holidays. The nurses passed out the gifts to their patients as we watched the surprised patients wave and smile. Thanks to the generous support of our community, we were fortunate to make it a special day. One to be remembered.

The mission of the Exchange Club is to provide opportunities for members to work together in fellowship to make the community a better place to live through programs of service: Americanism, community, youth and the prevention of child abuse. For more information on the Exchange Club please call 843.886.3443.