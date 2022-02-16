Luke ‘n Ollie’s Pizzeria Sells, Owner Retires

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Jonathon Swartz, owner of Luke ‘n Ollie’s Pizzeria on Ocean Boulevard, retired at the end of January after selling the business he ran for almost 12 years. Swartz, originally from Schenectady, New York, was a student at both Boston University and Michigan State University where he studied hospitality management. After spending 20 years post grad in Michigan, a friend told him “Move to the Isle of Palms, you can kayak there!” The avid kayaker who also wanted to escape the cold took the advice and moved to the Lowcountry with his two cats Luke and Ollie.

Right after he had moved to South Carolina, he went on vacation out west to Las Vegas and Hollywood. While there, he attended a taping of the Price is Right game show where he was told the famous “come on down” catchphrase. Swartz not only competed in the show but won.

“So that, winning the Price is Right, was my jumpstart. Essentially I traded some of my prize [money] in the purchase price of the restaurant.” From there Luke ‘n Ollie’s opened in March of 2010 and has been a successful enterprise ever since.” Swartz said “Lucky that we had a very strong support of our locals and loyal customers. As silly as it sounds, building a restaurant to being a great restaurant to being able to sell it during the pandemic. It was a great accomplishment,” and one of his career highlights. “I really enjoyed the job itself,” said Swartz, and he continued by thanking “the people on the island. We had a huge amount of faithful regulars that we saw either locals who would come in and for the past 12 years we have had the same people we see every year who just happen to vacation on the Isle of Palms.” When asked about his retirement plans, Swartz said, “I honestly haven’t even thought past last Friday (Jan. 14) when I sold the restaurant. For the short term, my wife has a good honey-do list for me.” Swartz, who bought a house last summer, plans on getting further settled there and will continue enjoying time spent in Charleston.

As for now, Luke ‘n Ollie’s is temporarily closed amid the new change in ownership.

However, Swartz remains optimistic that pizza lovers will be able to find solace there in the future.