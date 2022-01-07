Lucy Beckham High School Plants Daffodils To Honor Holocaust Victims

By Charleston County School District for Island Eye News

Lucy Garrett Beckham High School students participated in the Daffodil Project on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. This project was spearheaded by junior Emma Bluestein, with the help of fellow classmates Lucy Scott and Lila Avendano. The Daffodil Project’s goal is to plant 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the 1.5 million children who perished during the Holocaust in Nazi-occupied Europe. Bluestein was introduced to the project through the Charleston Remember Project. “I have friends who did it at Charleston County School of the Arts and Ashley Hall, and they encouraged me to bring it to Lucy Beckham,” Bluestein said. The Charleston Remember Project brings together a select group of high school students from all over the county to become trained to be ambassadors in their community. As ambassadors, the students stand up to all forms of hate and spread Holocaust awareness. Participants also have the honor of meeting Holocaust survivors and children of survivors. Bluestein was also inspired to bring this project to Beckham as her grandfather is the child of two Holocaust survivors.

Bluestein’s grandfather, Dr. Murray Treiser, came to Beckham and spent the morning sharing his story with students. Treiser recalled the journey and survival of his parents in Nazioccupied Europe, detailing their time in work camps to their liberation. He also shared with the students the process his parents had to go through for freedom in Canada. Sharing his personal story of growing up and living with parents who went through the horrors of the Holocaust. Beckham students planted 500 daffodils, which represent the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Yellow is also the color of remembrance, and the flowers represent the new hope for the future where children live long and happy lives. Daffodils are resilient and return with a burst of color each spring, signifying hope, renewal, and beauty.

These specific flowers also honor those who survived the Holocaust and went on to build new lives after this dark and difficult period. This effort also brings awareness to all the children around the world today going through humanitarian crises. “I thought it went very well,” Bluestein said. “My grandfather was very happy to be a part of it. He was very impressed with the student participation and that we were able to get 500 daffodils planted.”

For more information, contact Principal Anna Dassing at (843) 856-6790.