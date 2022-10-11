Lucky Dog Publishing Sells The Majority Of Its Stock

Eighteen years ago, I launched The Island Eye News, a community newspaper for Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms. Two years later, at the request of local civic leaders, I added The Island Connection, a newspaper for Kiawah and Seabrook. Over the last year, we were approached – unsolicited – by three separate local entities who expressed an interest in buying Lucky Dog Publishing, the company I created to publish these community newspapers.

We are at the same crossroads all community newspapers are facing. According to Northwestern University’s 2022 State of Local News report, “The United States has lost one-fourth of its newspapers since 2005 and is on pace to lose one-third by 2023.” I felt the best opportunity to continue and expand our community’s newspapers was to accept one of these offers – but only after receiving assurances from the new owners that our newspapers will remain nonpartisan.

As a result, I am happy to announce that Lucky Dog Publishing has sold a majority of its stock to Isle of Palms businessman and philanthropist Rom Reddy. Rom has had a home on the island for over 20 years and has a track record of building successful companies. I have had discussions with his long-term business associates who speak highly of his skills as a businessman and his integrity as a person. I will remain the Managing partner and Publisher, with the help of an experienced Board of Directors.

The injection of capital this sale brings mean we can expand our workforce with more writers, photojournalists, editors, and digital content creators. The goal is to make our community newspapers the very best they can be. We are excited to move fully into the digital era with new websites, photo contests, community bulletin boards, and more. If you have ever wanted to contribute to your community through the newspaper, please reach out. We have several part-time paid positions we need to fill.

Following is a statement from Mr. Reddy, who is in Europe until the end of the year:

“I strongly believe in strong local communities. The glue that keeps small communities together is the community newspaper and Lynn has done a phenomenal job of building his paper into a voice for the communities of Sullivan’s, IOP, Kiawah and Seabrook. I promised Lynn that I, along with a new Board, will help him build the best community newspaper and help him develop a digital presence second to none, while not interfering with editorial integrity and independence. I expect the community to benefit from a financially stable community paper and the advertisers to benefit from a substantial growth in the distribution and coverage of the paper along with a new digital platform.”

Sincerely,

Lynn Pierotti

Publisher, Lucky Dog Publishing