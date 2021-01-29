Lucky Dog: Pepper Gypin

By Jacky Gypin for The Island Eye News
Lucky Dog – Pepper
Humans – Jacky Gypin and Shinyoung So
Home – Sullivan’s Island
Vet – Animal Medical Center of Mount Pleasant
Pepper is a well-traveled lucky dog. She was rescued in Seoul, South Korea, and emigrated to Sullivan’s Island with her American mom and Korean dad. She is a sapsali, a breed native to Korea.
Although she was born a city dog, she is enjoying life at the beach and loves chasing squirrels, ghost crabs, marsh rats and anything else that crosses her path.