By Isabel Hubbard for The Island Eye News

Lyon Hubbard

Lucky Dog – Lyon (French bulldog)

Human – Isabel Hubbard

Home – Sullivan’s Island

Vet – Dr. Luke

Seven-month-old Lyon is a recent addition to the Island.

His favorite go to is the beach in front of the Sand Dunes Club, where Fin and Bandit, fellow Frenchies, can be found. He enjoys riding in a golf cart and exploring the Maritime Forest.

At home, he loves looking for mushrooms, napping and amusing humans.