Lucky Dog Club: Buoy Rice

by Seth Rice for The Island Eye News

Buoy Rice

Lucky Dog – Buoy, a 6-month-old black lab male (currently 60 pounds)

Humans – Rice family (owners of the original Lucky Dog: Hudson River Rice)

Home – Isle of Palms

Vet – Pet Vet Dr. Brian King

What makes Buoy such a lucky dog? First of all, he’s a true island dog, born here on the Isle of Palms.

His mother is Isla Ross and lives just a few blocks away, along with a number of siblings.

He has often run into some of his siblings when out and about on trips to Capers or early morning walks on our beach.

Buoy gets a lot of beach time; almost every morning he gets to play with all his friends – too many to name. When he’s not romping on the beach, there’s a good chance he might be at the Bark Park meeting new friends. Oh, did we mention he has his own boat? That’s right: Buoy’s Boat. Look for us on the waterway, as long as it’s not too “ruff” out. All kidding aside, we are the lucky ones to have such a wonderful pet who brings us such joy and that ever-present unconditional love. Buoy is truly a lucky dog, and we are truly lucky to have him.

Do you have a lucky dog? Send your submissions to lynn@islandeyenews.com for a chance to be featured.