Boomer is the unofficial mayor of Sullivan’s Island. No offense Pat. Boomer enjoys walks on the beach every day. He also loves popcorn and bacon from Dunleavy’s Pub. Keep the good stuff coming Bill and Jamie. Boomer is 12-and-a half-years old. That’s 87 and-a-half-years old in dog years. Woof! Boomer is an old man but he’s taken good care of thanks to his vet Nicole Constantine from Charleston Veterinary House Calls.

Name: Boomer

Owner: Brian Collins

Breed: Yellow Lab

Weight: 70 pounds