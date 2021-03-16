Lucky Dog: Amelia Earhart Marks aka “Millie”

By Lori Mcgee for The Island Eye News

Humans – Tracey & Ben

Home – Isle of Palms

Vet – Patrick Veterinary Clinic Amelia Earhart Marks aka “Millie”

Millie is a 9-month-old dark Golden learning to be a Very Good Dog®.

Often serious and possessing an amazingly judgmental side eye, her boundless joy shows up during daily walks on the beach, which happens almost every day. She’s kind of good at retrieving, sort of, but is most at home on a lap, preferably with her favorite blanket tucked in her mouth.

Currently wintering in downtown IOP at her owners’ Sea Cabin, she can be found the rest of the year in the west end (the best end) around 6th Ave, or cruising around in her orange LSV, the “Millie Mobile”. Her parents are clearly ridiculous, but very happy to have her in their lives and spoil her rotten.