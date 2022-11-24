LOWVELO Cancer Research Ride Cycles On

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The attitude of our last finisher, Dr. Leo Ferreira, who was determined to go all 100 miles. He posted on Twitter:

“I biked 100 miles for #cancer #research @lowvelo @muschollings. I was the last to arrive, got lost twice & was alone for most of it. But I made it. #Science is the same. If it feels comfortable, then you’re not pushing boundaries & maximizing #discovery.”

(Photo by Leo Ferreira)

Our supporters, volunteers and ambassadors, including (below left), Ben Navarro of the BEEMOK Family Foundation, LOWVELO’s presenting sponsor, Hollings’ own Dr. Marvella Ford and Tour de France cyclist George Hincapie. Behind them is the new HPV vaccination van.

(Photo by Dawn Brazell)

Special moments by the memory wall. Here, Aron Kuch pauses for a moment after his ride. He wrote a message for his wife, Heather, who died in March 2022, just over a year after being diagnosed with thymic cancer. Throughout the LOWVELO weekend he connected with the many Hollings nurses who helped to care for her.

(Photo by Kristin Lee)



Dr Evan Graboys MD Form MUSC and his family. (Photo by Kristin Lee)

On Saturday, Nov. 5, LOWVELO held its annual ride for cancer research. More than 1,000 volunteers, riders and community members rallied together on the 25, 50 and 100-mile routes, which included a 10-mile stretch on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island. One-hundred percent of the rider-raised funds go toward MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Institute. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 31 at lowvwllo.org.