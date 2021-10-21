Lowe Installs More Crosswalks On Palm Boulevard

By Lou Hammond Group for The Island Eye News

Lowe’s vice president of construction Mike Mansager stands at the newly installed

crosswalk at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and 49th Avenue.

In partnership with the city of Isle of Palms, Lowe, the developer behind Wild Dunes Resort, Sweetgrass Inn and The Cooper Hotel in downtown Charleston, has announced the completion of its crosswalk installation project on Palm Boulevard in an effort to improve pedestrian safety along the beach access corridor. The five new crosswalks, which are located at the intersections of Palm Boulevard and 49th, 51st, 53rd, 54th and 56th avenues, were funded by Lowe to serve as designated pedestrian crossing locations for popular beach access points along Palm Boulevard. “It has been a pleasure to work with the city staff on this safety initiative, and we are thrilled to contribute to the construction of the new crosswalks which will provide greater safety for beachgoers,” said Mike Mansager, Vice President of Construction at Lowe.

“When asked by the city, we happily agreed to make this investment to improve the resident and visitor experience for the Isle of Palms community.” After receiving community feedback in January, Lowe worked with the city’s Public Safety Committee and the South Carolina Department of Public Transportation on the crosswalks’ site selections and design process. “We are incredibly grateful for Lowe and this successful public-private partnership with the city of Isle of Palms which will deliver critical safety infrastructure to our community,” said Isle of Palms City Administrator Desirée Fragoso. “The Lowe team is an integral part of the Isle of Palms family and we appreciate their willingness to work with us on projects that enhance our city.”

With a growing population on Isle of Palms, Lowe is committed to improving community infrastructure that will ensure the safety of pedestrians accessing the beach.