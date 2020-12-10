by Robin Lyles for The Island Eye News

The fourth annual Holiday Food Drive, benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank, is scheduled for Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 at the office of Sea Island Builders on Sullivan’s Island.

Residents who want to help those in need can drop off items in collection bins outside the office, located at 2113 Middle St., Suite 100. Collection bins also are at the Poe Library and the Island Club.

Items that are especially needed are tuna and canned meat; low-sugar cereal; peanut butter; whole grain rice; pasta; oats; 100% fruit juice; canned fruits and vegetables; low sodium soups and stews; baby and hygiene items; and other nonperishable canned food items.

In addition, you can make a monetary donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank online at justgiving.com/fundraising/seaislandbuilders.