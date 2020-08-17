Love Triangles Can Be Complicated

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The upcoming paranormal suspense novel, “The Haunting on Palm Court,” by new author Stephanie Edwards, takes place on Isle of Palms. After Blake Nelson catches her abusive fiancé, Parker, with another woman, she seeks serenity at her late grandmother’s beach cottage. He follows Blake to the island and attempts to kill her, but, instead, he dies in an accident while fleeing the police.

His malevolent spirit returns to the cottage to finish what he started. The haunting intensifies when Blake reconnects with her first love, Clint. Will Blake discover how to banish Parker before it’s too late?

“Almost two years ago, I started writing a story about a woman running away from her abusive partner,” Edwards said.

“So naturally, I killed him off. To my surprise, death didn’t end Parker’s story. I couldn’t cut him out of the book so easily. Unfortunately, I knew he wouldn’t let Blake forget him either.”

“The Haunting on Palm Court” was named a finalist in the suspense category of the San Francisco chapter of the Romance Writers of America 2019 Heart to Heart contest and recently received a five-star review from Readers’ Favorite.

The e-book is available for presale at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other retailers. The paperback edition and a companion coloring book, “Pearls of Wisdom,” will be available for presale soon. The official launch date for all three is Sept. 1. For more details, visit stephedwardswrites. com.

Stephanie Edwards has been writing professionally since she landed her first newspaper column at the age of 13. Her love for the Lowcountry, the Atlantic Ocean and a good ghost story inspired her to write her first book. She lives in Tennessee with her husband, Ron, and their adorable dog, Shadow.