Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island

By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Tucker and Allie Dodson, a couple with rich ties to Sullivan’s Island,

got married Oct.. 9 on the same creek where they had their first date

several years ago. (Photo by Eric Dodson)

Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.

Although the couple never officially dated until college, Allie recalls the poignant first time she went to Tucker’s home. “I remember being little kids, him and I went kayaking down the creek and found shark teeth. I was just in awe of him, the creek, and the beauty of everything.” Later in the evening Allie had dinner with Tucker and his family, “it was such a homey, cozy feeling that I will always remember because it is the same feeling now when I go there.” Once in college the pair reconnected, they found that their “shy and awkward” teenage phase had faded, but their connection to each other and the Island had not. With Tucker and Allie both having a strong connection to Sullivan’s Island it felt “very organic” to have their wedding there. They invited 165 guests and got married on a dock that overlooked the creek. “We didn’t deck the dock out or put down an aisle runner. We wanted it to feel natural because that is what we identify with. We love creek life,” Allie concluded.

The newlyweds moved to New Orleans six months ago, where Tucker is stationed, and Allie continues to work for a telehealth company. Tucker has 10 years of service to complete and while the future is still “unwritten” for them, they hope to return to their “home” of Sullivan’s Island.