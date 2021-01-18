Looking For A Leader

By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms is in the process of choosing a successor to Fire Chief Ann Graham. The city celebrated her 35-year career with the Fire Department with a parade in her honor, appropriately led by one of the department’s trucks.

For the first time in since 1994, the Isle of Palms is conducting a hiring search for a new fire chief.

The city began advertising for the position shortly after nowretired Fire Chief Ann Graham submitted her resignation in October, effective Dec. 31, 2020. In addition to the former chief herself, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso and Assistant City Administrator Ronald Hanna and the City Council’s Personnel and Public Safety committees have been involved in the hiring process.

Council Members John Moye and Randy Bell both serve on the Personnel Committee, while Bell also is a member of the Public Safety Committee. They likened this hiring process to those undertaken by the city to hire the current chief of police and city administrator. The key differences implemented this time, Bell pointed out, are the use of Zoom to conduct virtual interviews and the combination of the two committees during the interviews. In the past, each committee conducted its own interview.

According to the hiring packet published by the city, qualifications for the position include: 10 years of leadership-related experience, with substantial management and supervisory experience, as well as “10 years of related experience with at least five years in a fire service leadership, supervisory or managerial capacity or the equivalent combination of experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the essential duties of this position.” Additionally, the candidate should be a “seasoned municipal executive” with strong communication and collaboration skills, as well as a demonstrated desire to cultivate relationships and promote and implement “integrity, inclusiveness and transparency.” The packet also stated that the candidate will have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited fouryear college in fire suppression and fire science technology, emergency management, business administration, public administration or a closely related field.

Bell described the position of fire chief at the Isle of Palms Fire Department as “very competitive,” as indicated by the sheer quantity of applications received prior to the closing date on Nov. 16, 2020. Of the 77 applicants, which came both from within the department and from around the country, Fragoso and Graham narrowed the pool to 10 candidates by evaluating resumes and conducting phone interviews.

The city is using an assessment tool created by Wonderlic, Inc., a Human Resources company, to guide the interview process. Fragoso described it as a tool that “helps to measure cognitive ability, personality and motivation as it relates to the job.” Moye added that it is a “highly structured” process, following all of the best industry practices. The goal, he said, is to create an objective, fair and level playing field for all applicants so that the hiring group can recommend the most qualified candidate to the Council, which will make the final hiring decision.

Interviews for the final 10 candidates, scheduled for Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, were conducted by all of the administrative and committee personnel involved in the hiring process. Four internal candidates were included in the top 10, Moye said. The expectation is that this round of interviews will yield two or three finalists, with another round of interviews to determine the final candidate to be recommended to the Council.

Moye expressed hopes that the Personnel Committee will be able to make a recommendation to the Council by the end of this month. The start date for the new fire chief will depend on the candidate, his or her current location and other related factors. The salary will be determined upon negotiations with the final candidate and will reflect an adherence to pay equity as well as the candidate’s experience and education.

The hiring packet stated a salary range from $85,336 to $128,049.

In the meantime, rather than appointing an interim fire chief, Bell said that the department is being led by “very competent battalion chiefs that the city has confidence in.”