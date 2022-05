Staff Report for Island Eye News

Neighbors celebrated longtime island resident, Wayne Steljis, on March 31 with a surprise party at the office of Summer Realty before his move off island with the sale of his family home.

Wayne’s extended family, the Steljis and Andereggs, have had a presence on Sullivan’s Island for almost 90 years. Wayne has done his part to make the island a wonderful place to live, including caring for Thomson Park at Breach Inlet.