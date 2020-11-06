Longtime IOP Resident Passes Away In Florida

by Dave Oltorik for The Island Eye News

Thomas F. Oltorik

Longtime Isle of Palms resident Thomas F. Oltorik Sr., 84, husband of Diane E. Oltorik for 60 years, passed on Oct. 27, 2020, in Deltona, Florida.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 11, 1936, his athletic success in baseball and basketball at Scranton Central High School earned him a full athletic scholarship to the University of Scranton, where he studied business administration. He later transferred to The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1959 with a degree in electrical engineering. Tom then entered the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant and eventually earned his master’s in reliability engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Tom and Diane were married on April 23, 1960, in St. Ann Church in Washington, D.C.

He served on active duty in the Air Force until 1967 and continued in the USAF Reserve until his retirement from the military in 1987 with the rank of lieutenant colonel. After leaving active duty, they settled in Irondequoit, New York, where they raised their five children.

Tom had an accomplished career at General Dynamics and Xerox and eventually retired in 1997 from Eastman Kodak’s Federal Systems Division. While with Xerox, Tom and his family spent two years in England.

Tom and Diane retired to the Isle of Palms in 1997.

Tom was dedicated to lending his time and efforts on behalf of others. He was particularly proud of his years performing charity work as a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight of Council 4691 in Irondequoit.

Even in retirement, Tom continued his community service, spending 14 years as president of the Isle of Palms Beachside Owners Association.

He was an usher for many years at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church on Sullivan’s Island and served for 13 years as a volunteer usher coordinator for the Family Circle Cup on Daniel Island.

Tom is survived by his wife; five children: Thomas Jr., (Regina) of DeLand, Florida; Dennis (Michelle) of Blue Ash, Ohio; Stephen of New York; David (Suzanna) of Arlington, Virginia; and Janelle (Matthew) Wilkinson of Ringoes, New Jersey, as well as 10 grandchildren.

A celebration of life memorial Mass will be held in the coming weeks at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church on Sullivan’s Island.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Vietnam Veterans of America.