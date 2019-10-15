Loggerheads Are Finished For The Season

By Mary Pringle for Island Eye News

A great nesting season has come to an end. The Island Turtle Team celebrated with an end of the season party on Oct. 1, where the season was recapped with food, drinks, slides and videos as well as a silent auction to benefit sea turtle conservation efforts were enjoyed by many volunteers.

The last nest produced hatchlings on Sept. 26 at 30th Avenue on the Isle of Palms. The Island Turtle Team found and protected more nests this summer than any other since records have been kept. We are very indebted to the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island Police and Fire Departments as well as John and Lisa Garrels for valuable assistance from May through September. Vacation rental companies also pitched in by handing out our “Lights Out” brochures to their front beach visitors. This helped to keep the beach dark and safe for nesting females as well as hatchlings emerging from the sand. Because of this it was not only the most prolific season for nesting, but also one of the most successful for getting these tiny turtles safely into the ocean where there is a chance they will survive. Even Hurricane Dorian did not destroy any nests because it passed us at low tide.

Sea turtles nest in the summer because their eggs are left in the sand and require heat to develop and hatch. When the ocean begins to cool, most begin a necessary southward migration. Because they are cold-blooded reptiles and have body warmth the same as the ambient temperature, they cannot survive here in the winter.

Neither the Isle of Palms with 57 nests nor Sullivan’s with 15 nests broke records this season. IOP had 63 nests in 2012 and SI had 15 nests in 2016. But never had they both had such a high number in the same year. Like most of the 30 nesting projects under the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, our combined number of 72 was unprecedented. Below are final summaries for our two islands and for the state of South Carolina.

Loggerheads lay so many eggs with each individual nesting as many as 6 times a season at two week intervals, that it is normal to have a certain amount of loss. Statistically only one in 1,000 will survive to adulthood which takes 25 to 30 years. As you can see our numbers were a small part of the statewide total, but our mean hatch and emergence rates were well above the average. Our Turtle Team members worked hard and should be very proud of the part they played in bringing so many new loggerheads into the population. Many thanks to them for all the hours they spent finding and protecting nests on the beach this summer.

Mary Pringle has been the project leader for the Isle of Palms/ Sullivan’s Island Turtle Team since 2000. It is one of about thirty nest protection projects under South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. She is also on the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.