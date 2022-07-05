Loggerhead Nesting Season Reaches Midway Point

By Mary Pringle for The Island Eye News

Turtle tracks 2-feet wide at Ocean Club in Wild Dunes. (Photo by Allen Owens)

NESTING

The end of June is usually about the midpoint in the loggerhead nesting season, which normally begins in May and ends with the last nests hatching by the end of September. By mid-June, our Turtle Team had 25 nests on the Isle of Palms and six nests on Sullivan’s Island. This total of 31 is slightly above the normal for this part of the season. However, statewide, it is shaping up to possibly be another extra high nesting season.

As of June 22, seaturtle.org was showing 3,883 South Carolina nests already documented. Our friends who manage the National Wildlife Refuge at Cape Romain near McClellanville, which includes Cape, Lighthouse and Bulls islands had what might be a record on June 16 when they found 90 new nests and 206 false crawls that day alone.

STRANDINGS

Our team has documented only five stranded turtles so far this season, four on Sullivan’s and one on the Isle of Palms. This is good because at this time last season, we already had eight. This year’s turtles, all of which washed up dead, included three juvenile loggerheads, one Kemps ridley and one leatherback. Most of these were killed by collisions with watercraft and all but one were found on Sullivan’s Island in close proximity to the boat traffic in Charleston Harbor.

GENETICS RESEARCH

In addition to collecting genetic samples from all of our loggerhead nests for the 13 year multistate research project, we have also collected 13 keratin samples from stranded diamondback terrapins. These small marsh turtles frequently wash up on the beach after dying in creeks and the waterway behind our islands. A new genetics database is being created for them as well as our sea turtles.

PROBLEMS

Coyotes have been able to intercept our nesting loggerheads at night on the beach as they were coming up to lay eggs on the north end of the Isle of Palms. Although we don’t believe they harmed the nesting adult females, they did dig into the eggs and ate a large number of them in some of the nests. This has happened four times, all in Wild Dunes, but we were able to salvage the rest of the eggs and move them to a new location with a screen to prevent further damage. Litter, interference from lights that are visible on the beach at night and large holes left by beach-goers continue to be problems for our nesting turtles. The Environmental Advisory Committee and City Council on the Isle of Palms are studying the idea of an ordinance and efforts to educate the public about the danger of these large holes to wildlife and humans.

We are hopeful that something will come of this. It has been done on other nesting beaches in South Carolina and might help with problems here.