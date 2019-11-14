Local Students Win State Title

Provided for Island Eye News

On Oct. 22nd, University School of the Lowcountry students participated in and won as the First Place Team at the South Carolina Independent School Association Middle School Math Meet in Sumter. This included having the top high scorer for the whole competition. USL’s other team placed third overall.

Congratulations to all the USL participating students and the University School Math teachers, Nikki Brockman and Tiffany Thompson. Mrs. Brockman and Mrs. Thompson led the team to Sumter for the competition. The following were the participating students: Julian Byrne, Ben Flessas (1st Place Overall Individual), Frank Gibbes (7th Place Overall Individual), Charlie Gibson, Sean Murphy, Kit Jones-Painter, Chloe Pinkney, Esme Schliske (8th Place Overall Individual, Riley White, Griffin Zollars, Ada Kennelly, and Raegan Otey.

This is USL’s seventh year of participating in this competition, and they have now won five times and placed second twice.

This is quite a testament to the Math program at University School, and the credit goes to their Math teachers in all three divisions: Nikki Brockman, Cristan Lawrie, and Tiffany Thompson. University School of the Lowcountry students also benefit from their individualized approach to the subject. In the Middle School, for example, students take classes at the level where they need to be. This includes 8th graders taking PreAlgebra, Algebra, Geometry, and Algebra II. No other school in the state does this.

Congratulations to the teachers and the students, and USL sends gratitude to SCISA Activities and the Sumter County Civic Center for hosting this event.

For more information please call 843.884.0902 or email info@uslowcountry.org.