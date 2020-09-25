Local Run Honors Heroes

By Lynn Danielson Holgate for The Island Eye News

(Photo courtesy of VFW Post 3137).

The Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run is normally held on Daniel Island, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled this year. Instead, VFW Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms and VFW Auxiliary to Post 3137 supported the local event by registering as participants and organizing a run from the post on Sept. 14. It was a great day to honor our fallen heroes and those who continue to make us safe.

The Travis Manion Foundation strives to unite and strengthen communities by training, developing and highlighting the role models who lead them. They develop programs, training opportunities and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen and then inspire them to pass on their values to the next generation and the community at large.

The inspiration for the foundation comes from its namesake – Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in 2007. TMF carries on the legacy of selfless service and leadership embodied by Manion and all those who have served and continue to serve our nation.