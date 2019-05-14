Local Rider In Great Cycle Challenge

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Lisa Giuliani, a resident of Charleston, is planning to ride 300 miles and raise $2,500 during the month of June for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) in support of its 5th annual Great Cycle Challenge USA.

Great Cycle Challenge USA encourages cyclists across the United States to challenge themselves and set their own personal riding goal throughout June to fight kids’ cancer. Riders fundraise to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.

Founded in 2015, Great Cycle Challenge USA has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just four years, over 153,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 12 million miles, raising more than $16 million for research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, CCRF hopes more than 50,000 riders will help it raise $8.2 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said John Hallberg, Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

“Thanks to riders like Lisa, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

“This is the fourth time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” said Giuliani. “During those years, I rode 774 miles and raised $5,330.28. This year, I am aiming to raise $2,500 and ride 300 miles.”

To learn more about Lisa’s Great Cycle Challenge USA and to make a donation, please visit GreatCycleChallenge.com/ Riders/LisaGiuliani.

For more information on the Great Cycle Challenge USA and to participate, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com. For information on the Children’s Cancer Research Fund visit ChildrensCancer.org or call 888.422.7348.