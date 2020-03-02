Local Residents To Clean Up The Beach

From the Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation for the Island Eye News

Join your friends and neighbors in this new monthly initiative to help clean up our island the first Monday of every month.

The next clean-up is scheduled for March 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and can sign in at the Sullivan’s Island Elementary School bus loop. Participants are asked to clean for at least 30 minutes.

Reusable gloves, bags and hand sanitizer will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to use the South Carolina Aquarium’s litter-free digital journal and clipboards provided by the Aquarium to catalog their trash haul.

The beach sweep is sponsored by the Sullivan’s Island Park Foundation and the South Carolina Aquarium.