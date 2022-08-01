Local Nonprofit Raises $50K For Pediatric Cancer Research

By Keen Eye Marketing for Island Eye News

Local nonprofit The McConnell Foundation’s raised $50,000 from 2021 sales toward pediatric cancer was featured at the July

8 Charleston RiverDogs game as they take on the Augusta Greenjackets.

The McConnell Foundation was founded in 2021 after Bodhi McConnell survived a Stage 3 Neuroblastoma diagnosis when he was 5 months old.

Bodhi’s parents, Jen and Josh McConnell, owners of McConnell Real Estate Partners, are dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research at MUSC where Bodhi was treated, so other families can experience the same miracle. A portion of every commission at their real estate agency goes towards the fight for a cure. The McConnell’s recently presented a $50,000 check for funds raised from their sales in 2021 to Bodhi’s doctor, Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka. Kraveka heads the only research laboratory in South Carolina dedicated to pediatric cancer.

The Foundation also recently hosted its inaugural gala, where $45,000 was raised for pediatric cancer research. Guests enjoyed music from Seth G, food from Church & Union, drinks from local favorites like Beyond Distilling and Charleston Wine Co., and participated in a live auction where the highest bidder won Thomas Rhett tickets, a fabulous Charleston staycation and a stay at a private villa in the British Virgin Islands.