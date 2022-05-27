Local Moms Publish Lowcountry Children’s Book

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Charleston-area moms Pamela Brownstein and Tessa Lisiecka recently collaborated on a new children’s book titled “Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry,” which explores themes unique to the Lowcountry of South Carolina through original haiku poetry. A combination of colorful images and compelling language creates a delightful journey that will spark imaginations and cultivate an appreciation for the culture and traditions that define this dynamic region of the country.

Brownstein and Lisiecka are neighbors who first met in 2015. Since then, the two friends and their families have shared many adventures together. In 2021, the working moms decided to turn their dream of writing a book into a reality so they poured all of their spare time into creating their book.

Their dedication paid off and they selfpublished “Low-Ku” at the end of last year. “From coastal marshes to live oaks, Tessa’s stylized illustrations bring the words to life in this 34-page book that appeals to readers of all ages,” said Pamela, who is also the editor of Lowcountry Parent magazine.

“Residents of the sea islands will recognize many of the featured landmarks, including the Sullivan’s Island lighthouse and maritime forest.” The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and they have spoken about the book at author events and at schools. It can even be checked out from the library at Sullivan’s Island Elementary, where Tessa’s children go to school. Come visit these talented women at Wonder Works in the Belle Hall Shopping Center on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, for a book signing and to support local artists.

For more information about “Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry,” email lowku.book@gmail.com, visit lowku.godaddysites. com or find a copy on amazon.com.