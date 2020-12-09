Local Legends, Lasting Legacy

by Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham

With a combined 73 years of public service between Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham and retired IOP Police Chief Tommy Buckhannon, it’s no surprise that the City Council unanimously approved an item on the Nov. 17 agenda to commemorate the two by naming the city’s new Public Safety building in their honor.

Retired Isle Of Palms Police Chief Tommy Buckhannon

Although the initial agenda item read “Discussion and consideration of renaming the Public Safety Building at 30 J.C. Long Blvd. to be the ‘Chief Ann M. Graham Public Safety Building’,” IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the recommendation by Council Member Jimmy Ward to include Buckhannon’s name in the building’s title was welcomed by the Council.

“Because of their commitment to our island and their longevity on the island, it seemed like the right thing to do. No one questioned it,” Carroll said.

Graham, who plans to retire at the end of the year upon completion of the multi-million-dollar update of the building, said she has been “speechless” since the topic was brought forward at the Council meeting.

“I had heard someone mention it but thought they were kidding, so I didn’t give it a second thought; I didn’t read that far on the agenda ahead of time. When I heard it on the meeting, I was in shock,” she said.

Having the building bear her name would be particularly special for Graham, since it is the final project she is overseeing as IOP fire chief.

Throughout the renovations, she has identified, reported and investigated problems with the existing building in order to ensure the final product is in prime condition for use by city personnel.

Graham joined the IOP Fire Department in 1985 and was promoted to fire chief nine years later.

“It’s just a true honor, and I don’t think it’s hit me yet. Over half my life I’ve been here. This will be very exciting for my family for years to come,” she said.

Carroll recalled serving as a volunteer firefighter on Sullivan’s Island when Graham started there in the 1980s before transitioning to a paid position at IOPFD. Public Safety Committee Chair Ryan Buckhannon said he has known Graham since his first term on City Council in 2000 and has traveled with her to aid in relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.

Thomas Buckhannon, who served on the IOP Police Department for 38 years, comes from a family of policemen.

He joined the force in 1980 and was named IOP police chief in 1995. From there, he guided the agency to national accreditation – a standard he continually worked to maintain – and provided leadership that contributed to IOP being named one of the safest communities in South Carolina for three consecutive years, beginning in 2017. Prior to being promoted to chief, Buckhannon served as a lieutenant, a position he held when Hurricane Hugo savaged the South Carolina coast in 1989.

The possibility of having his career and service honored in this way was “a complete surprise,” Buckhannon said.

“It’s a real honor to have something like that done, [especially] considering I grew up on IOP [and] started and finished my law enforcement career there. You can’t get any higher honor than having something named after you like a building that you were there for the grand opening for” he said.

Both Buckhannon and Graham have “lived and breathed their communities,” said Carroll.

Naming the building after them would show the community’s respect for the jobs these public servants have done and their adaptability to change over the course of 30 plus years of the island’s growth during their respective tenures, from “a small, sleepy community to [one with] high-rise homes and some elevated crime,” Carroll and Ryan Buckhannon explained. “We respect and honor the time they committed to our community.”