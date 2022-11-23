Local Golf Tourney Funds Prostate Cancer Research

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

The Prostate Cancer Foundation, the beneficiary of the annual Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association Charity Golf Event, has determined who will receive its Class of 2022 Young Investigator Awards. The local event, which raised more than $300,000 in May, will support a three-year cancer research project headed by Dong-Woo Kang, Ph.D., of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Dr. Kang will be mentored by three world-class prostate cancer researchers: Christina Dieli-Conwright, Ph.D., MPH; Alicia Morgans, M.D., MPH; and Timothy Rebbeck, Ph.D. According to Prostate Cancer Foundation President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, M.D., Kang will spend the next three years leading a clinical trial to test the effects of a 16-week aerobic and resistance training program – as opposed to the usual care on cancer progression – in Black patients with low-risk prostate cancer undergoing active surveillance. Ryan explained that active surveillance is the preferred management strategy for patients with early-stage prostate cancer.

Patients are closely monitored, but treatment is withheld unless the disease becomes clinically significant. He added that Black patients with low-risk prostate cancer are more likely than white men to develop a more aggressive form of the disease, “leading to concerns that active surveillance might not be an appropriate option for many.” Kang’s award and the PCF’s entire Young Investigator Class of 2022 were formally announced at the annual PCF Scientific Retreat, held Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 in Carlsbad, California. The 2023 Wild Dunes Men’s Golf Association Tournament will be held May 13 2023 on both the Links and Harbor courses.

To reserve a spot in the tourney and for information about sponsorships and donating auction items, contact Mike Muzzy, chair of the WDMGA’s Prostate Cancer Foundation Committee, at 516-220-6580 or mmuzzy@equitytransfers.com.