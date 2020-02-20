Local Earns Spot On Dean’s List

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Madeline Pasterik of Sullivan’s Island has earned a spot on the dean’s list at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois.

The dean’s list is comprised of students who earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.0.

Elmhurst College is a leading four-year college that seamlessly blends liberal learning and professional preparation to help students reach their full potential. The school offers more than 60 undergraduate majors, 16 graduate programs, evening and online programs for adults and the Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy for young adults with differing abilities.

Elmhurst College, among the top-ranked colleges in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report, will become Elmhurst University this summer.