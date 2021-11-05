Local Climate Change Nonprofit To Host Presentation

By Charleston Climate Coalition for The Island Eye News

The Charleston Climate Coalition will host “Surge Sessions: Dispatches on the Climate Crisis” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at The American Theatre, located at 446 King Street in Charleston. Those who attend are asked to give a $10 donation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A mask and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required. Timed with the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, “Surge Sessions” will bring the topic of human-caused, accelerated global heating home to the Lowcountry where our very own leaders and experts are engaged in direct action, research and information. Some of those local people engaged in this global crisis will give short talks, presented in a story-telling format, on topics ranging from damage to coral reefs, melting glaciers and resulting sea level rise to environmental justice and cultural preservation.

Speakers include:

• Queen Quet of the Gullah Geechee Nation

• Student Emma Abrams of the Sunrise Movement

• Marine biologist Phil Dunstan of the College of Charleston

• Journalist Tony Bartelme of The Post and Courier

• Engineer and photographer Jared Bramlett of the Mean High Water project

• Activist and oysterman Cyrus Buffum of Friends of Gadsden Creek

Belvin Olasov, co-founder of the Charleston Climate Coalition, will make opening and closing remarks, discussing ways that local people can get involved in opportunities to improve our air, water and soil, our transportation and food systems and ultimately do our part in easing human-caused greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. “With the Surge Sessions, we want folks to come to a deeper, more holistic understanding of the climate crisis — its severity and inequities, and the creative and human forces rising to answer it — and in the end to feel energized to join the climate liberation movement,” Olasov said. “Surge Sessions” will be the first of two events held by the Charleston Climate Coalition in recognition of the COP26 conference. The other will be an art-focused “Climate Fair” 2-8 p.m. Nov. 21 in conjunction with the Artcelium Fest at The Woodlands Nature Reserve.

The Charleston Climate Coalition, which had its start in the summer of 2019 in advance of the Global Climate Strike, recently gained its nonprofit status and seeks to spark action on climate change in the Lowcountry