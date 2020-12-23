Local Builder Claims Coveted Honors

by Robin Lyles for The Island Eye News

A local firm has been recognized as one of the best home builders and remodelers in South Carolina.

Sea Island Builders, based on Sullivan’s Island, earned a Pinnacle award from the Home Builders Association of South Carolina in the Best New Home Construction category for a custom-built home in the heart of the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

The 3,540-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was a unique design-build collaboration with Alan Smith & Associates.

Virginia native Smith was the project architect and also the owner/client. During a house-hunting excursion on a weekend visit to the Lowcountry, he sketched his home design ideas on a cocktail napkin and decided to relocate to the Old Village.

Smith praised Sea Island Builders as being “instrumental in helping navigate the process, especially for a long-distance client.”

The custom home was built in less than a year.

Sea Island Builders also received a Pinnacle award for Best Remodel in South Carolina for its second-row beach house project on the Isle of Palms. The original home was dated and had a chopped up, inefficient floor plan. Through a careful design-build process, the original foundation was saved and reinforced, and the team was able to join the two foundations, saving the clients time and money.

Anita King, architect for Sea Island Builders, served as lead project architect, and interior designer Christyn Dunning-Gauss of The Guest House Studio provided interior architecture and design services.

Sea Island Builders was the only firm to win a Pinnacle award in both the New Home Construction and Remodeling categories.

“We are honored to be named as one of the best builders in the state of South Carolina,” said Sea Island Builders CEO Jason Fowler. “There are some really great builders throughout South Carolina, and we know our work stands with the best of them.”