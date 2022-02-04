Local Author To Talk Edgar Allan Poe Book

By Battery Gadsden Cultural Center for The Island Eye News

Chris Downey, aka Captain Byrd, is widely known in Charleston as a maritime historian and author of two books on Charleston’s golden age of piracy. A highly engaging speaker, he will regale the audience with stories of Edgar Allan Poe’s life in Charleston and on Sullivan’s Island from his most recent book, “Edgar Allan Poe’s Charleston, The History Press, 2020.” This book will be available for sale and signing. Please Plan to attend on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2020, 6-7 p.m., at Stella Maris Parish Hall, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island. This event is free and open to the public. Poe arrived on Sullivan’s Island in November 1827, chased by storms, both literal and figurative. Youthful indiscretions pushed Poe to enlist in the U.S. Army under the pseudonym Edgar A. Perry. Throughout his life, Poe deliberately tried to hide his stint in the army that included more than a year stationed at Fort Moultrie. Nevertheless, the influences and impressions of the Lowcountry – particularly Sullivan’s Island – permeated his life and writing and provided the setting for his most popular short story during his lifetime, “The Gold-Bug.”

Captain Byrd’s talk will explore our local Poe legends, distill fact from fiction, and include a few Poe surprises! Downey has a history degree from Virginia Tech and a 25-year career working in the maritime industry, currently as Director of Vessel Planning for Mediterranean Shipping Company. His books can be ordered from his website: captainbyrds.com including his soon-to-be published title “A History Lover’s Guide to Charleston.”

For more information, visit batterygadsden.com or call 843-906-0091.