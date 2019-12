By Hannah Webster for Island Eye News

Sunrise Church presents the Live Nativity & Bethlehem Village on December 14th 5-7pm.

Our youth and choir will be presenting the Live Nativity complete with live animals. Then, come explore Bethlehem Village in the Fellowship Hall with crafts, hot cocoa, and cookies. This is a free event. Showtimes at 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm.