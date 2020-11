Photo Courtesy Of Sunrise Church

Sunrise Church, located at 3222 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island, will present the Live Nativity on Dec. 12. Prepackaged cookies, hot cocoa and a takehome craft will be provided. Masks are required at the outdoor, free event. Showtimes are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.