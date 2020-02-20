By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s nonprofit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host a fundraiser featuring the Charleston Symphony on March 21. “Listen to Spring” will be held at the McLeod Plantation.

Guests are invited to enjoy popular music under the stars at the historic site from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet will take attendees on a musical journey from New Orleans to Broadway, with detours to Europe and South America along the way.

The concert will take place at the historic site’s riverside pavilion, which offers beautiful views of Wappoo Creek. Tickets are $75, and proceeds will go to support the Foundation’s Pass It Forward Project. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks are included, and tickets are available at CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org.

The Pass It Forward Project provides opportunities for community members who encounter barriers to access CCPRC’s parks, programs and services. Among other initiatives, the project facilitates summer camp scholarships.

Listen to Spring will be the first benefit event of 2020 for the Charleston County Parks Foundation, which will also host two sunset cruises on Shem Creek this year, the first of which will be held June 7.

The vision of the Charleston County Parks Foundation is to develop and sustain projects that enable people to access CCPRC’s facilities, programs and services for living an active and healthy lifestyle.

A nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization, the Foundation was created in May 1990 by CCPRC to generate funding for the continued growth and development of the county park system and to support increased leisure opportunities for residents.

For more information on The Charleston County Parks Foundation, visit CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org or call 843-762-8061.