Lighting Up The Night

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Holiday Festival of Lights opens Nov. 13.

The Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission invites you to a magical evening at the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park. For the 31st year, you’ll be able to enjoy the festival’s renowned displays, featuring approximately 2 million dazzling lights.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is held every evening, rain or shine, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“Charleston County Parks is thrilled to offer the Holiday Festival of Lights to the community this year,” said CCPRC Executive Director David Bennett. “While the event has been modified for these challenging times, the heart of the festival – its driving tour – remains unchanged to safely delight families and guests of all ages.”

The driving tour features more than 700 light displays, most of which were created in-house by park staff.

Displays range from traditional holiday scenes to Lowcountry icons such as Rainbow Row and the Cooper River and Ravenel Bridges to various themed sections that delight all ages, including Sea Land, Dinosaur Land, Candy Land and Toy Land.

After touring the lights, you’ll be able to drive through a concessions area to pick up treats such as the festival’s famous hot chocolate.

Restrooms will be available at one location in the park, but, otherwise, guests will remain in their cars at this year’s Holiday Festival of Lights.

While on-site visits with Santa will not take place during the festival, Charleston County Parks will still offer photos with the very popular Old St. Nick during select daytime visits.

Families can sign up for a visit with Santa during the day at James Island County Park.

Sessions come complete with a photo package from Gary Coleman, the official Holiday Festival of Lights photographer.

For details or to register, visit HolidayFestivalofLights. com.

The Santa’s Attic gift shop will be open during the day only, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for holiday shopping, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

To encourage contactless transactions, tickets may be purchased in advance at HolidayFestivalofLights.com.

They also will be available at the gate for $20 per vehicle – up to 15 guests.

One of Charleston’s favorite holiday events, the Holiday Festival of Lights has attracted millions of visitors during its 31 years in existence. The holiday hot spot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country and was a 2019 finalist for Charleston’s Choice best Lowcountry event by The Post and Courier.

Because the Holiday Festival of Lights can be very busy on weekends and holidays, Charleston County Parks encourages people to consider visiting on weeknights. The annual event is co-presented by Boeing, REV Federal Credit Union and your Charleston County Parks, among other sponsors.