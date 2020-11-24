Lighting Up The Night

by Macey Davis for The Island Eye News

Field of Light, Bruce Munro’s renowned light art installation. (Photo by Christopher John).

Tickets are now on sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ 21st annual holiday light display, Nights of a Thousand Candles, scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday evenings from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, with the exception of Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.

The captivating holiday event features millions of twinkling lights draped among the large sculptures, mature trees and blooming flowers of Brookgreen’s gardens.

Admission to this year’s event will also include access to artist Bruce Munro’s renowned light art installation, Field of Light.

Brookgreen is implementing COVID-19 safety measures for the display, including reducing nightly admission by 50% and doubling the event’s number of nights to allow for the same number of guests to enjoy the event as in years past.

“With COVID-19 measures in place, we are thrilled to once again welcome this cherished event that has become a tradition for so many,” said Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “We are also pleased to be able to offer access to the work of internationally-acclaimed artist Bruce Munro, who has graciously allowed for his work to be on display concurrent with this event. We know guests will enjoy celebrating the holiday season by wandering through both immersive light displays.”

Field of Light, displayed at Brookgreen during this past summer, features more than 12,000 stems of light that slowly change colors, creating a shimmering, mesmerizing effect.

Brookgreen Gardens is located off Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet. To purchase tickets, $25 for adults and $15 for children, with a discount for members of Brookgreen, are available at bit. ly/2IliRW7. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and space is limited.

Food trucks from Austin’s Restaurant group and Let’s Ride BBQ will be on-site, Harvest Restaurant in the Gardens will taking reservations for dinner, Inlet Affairs will offer seafood specials in the Leonard Pavilion and the Old Kitchen in the heart of the Gardens will have soup, light bites and Brookgreen’s famous hot chocolate. Drinks will be available at beverage stations in several locations.

There will also be musical performances near the Pegasus lawn each evening.

All guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask or comparable face covering.