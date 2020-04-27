By Serena Townsend for The Island Eye News

I grew up on Forest Trail on Isle of Palms, and every Christmas Eve we put out luminaries as a celebration. It’s always such a beautiful and peaceful sight.

With all the chaos and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought it would be a nice way to bring our community together in honor of our amazing health care workers and first responders, and just in time for Easter and Passover. Also, I know we’re all going through the stress of this while socially distanced, but I thought it would be a great visual for everyone to see that we’re all in this together.

I posted about the idea on our IOP Facebook pages, and it took flight from there. It was suggested to create an event page to share, and quickly we had residents sharing links to Amazon for purchasing bags and battery-operated tea lights, as well as a donation of sand from Lowcountry Mulch for residents to help keep their bags upright with those island breezes.

It was amazing to see our community so unified in executing this event. Sometimes island Facebook groups can be a hotbed of clashing opinions, but everyone was so onboard with bringing this to life.

The evening of the event, April 11, which we fittingly named, “Light the Night,” you could see whole streets lit up with luminaries from end to end of our island. Our wonderful police and fire teams were out with their lights and horns taking it all in, and our residents were also able to enjoy it safely from porches, driveways, cars, carts and sidewalks. It truly was a peaceful and beautiful sight for everyone to be able to enjoy during these crazy times.