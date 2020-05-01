By Brian Sherman, Island Eye News Managing Editor

Everyone is blessed with the ability to change the world for the better, help protect the fragile species’ that populate the land, air and sea and make an important contribution toward saving the planet. The first step along this extraordinary path is to light one candle.

That’s the message that Isle of Palms resident and bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe weaves deftly through each of her novels. She carefully and resourcefully researches environmental and other issues before getting down to the business of actually putting words on paper – figuratively, of course – then relays that information to her readers through the characters in her books.

“I’m a storyteller,” said Monroe, whose 23rd novel and sixth in the popular Beach House Series, “On Ocean Boulevard,” will be released May 19. “By the time the readers are done, they are surprised by how much they’ve learned. Because emotion is involved, they care. The reader feels those emotions.”

Though she completed her first novel in 1995, Monroe didn’t establish the connection between her writing and her concern for the environment until her husband, Dr. Markus Kruesi, accepted a position with the Medical University of South Carolina four years later. They had visited Isle of Palms previously, but a switch clicked on in her mind when they arrived permanently.

“I felt like I was home. I knew we wanted to live on the island,” said Monroe, who grew up on the north side of Chicago and also lived in Milwaukee, New Jersey and the Washington, D.C., area before moving to Isle of Palms.

Along with her new home came a new way of writing. She did research to learn all she could about sea turtles. She talked with the experts, including Sally Murphy at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who became her mentor and best friend. And she was a valuable member of the Turtle Team, the resolute group dedicated to protecting the loggerheads that nest on IOP and Sullivan’s Island.

“Those were tough years. People weren’t talking about sea turtles. They weren’t the iconic animals they are today,” Monroe explained. “But I knew I wanted to set the story on the island and with turtles. I knew I could make a difference.”

The result of her efforts was “The Beach House,” which eventually was made into a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie featuring Andie MacDowell. It’s the first of six novels, so far, in a series that chronicles the ups and downs of a family Monroe’s avid fans have come to know well since 2002: the Rutledges. In “On Ocean Boulevard,” the author tackles “the biggest issue facing our oceans today”: plastics.

“It took me years to figure out how to make it touchy-feely enough for a novel,” Monroe said.

She pointed out that the South Carolina Aquarium, where she is a member of the board, has established a beach sweep program that encourages local residents to make a difference by picking up and disposing of plastics and other items with the potential to harm the ocean and its denizens – especially sea turtles. Climate change is another major issue that has felt her literary wrath.

“When I’ve spoken to groups in the last several years, people have looked at me and asked what they can do,” she said. “I’m saying to my readers: ‘We have never needed your involvement more. We need you to light one candle.’”

“If I can bring my voice to the issue of climate change, where people don’t face it with fear but with determination, I’ve done my job,” she added.

Monroe’s pre-writing research also has included volunteering at the Center for the Birds of Prey in Awendaw before she wrote “Skyward”; learning to weave sweetgrass baskets for “Sweetgrass”; and sailing aboard a shrimp boat for “Last Light Over Carolina,” her novel about the shrimping industry on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant.

With the sixth installment in the Beach House series about to be released, Monroe already is working on No. 7, a novel that will focus on the next generation of the Rutledge family, children who have grown to adulthood since “Beach House” was published. As always, family members will deal with troubled times as they face a timely issue that has affected virtually everyone who lives in or near the Charleston area’s beach communities: COVID-19 and the coronavirus.

“It will be about the family’s perseverance, hope and love in a time of adversity, when the human spirit shines,” Monroe said. “Like the Rutledges, with ingenuity, compromise, understanding, acceptance and community action, we will find inspiration when we look back as we face whatever challenges come next year.”

In addition to her novels, Monroe has written two children’s books: “Turtle Summer” and “A Butterfly Called Hope.” She currently is working on a book for second through fourth graders that takes place on Dewees Island. “The Island,” scheduled to be released sometime in 2021, is about three children whose unlikely friendship is bound together by Nature.

How long does Mary Alice Monroe intend to keep writing? At least long enough to convince all of her readers to light one candle, which, to her, is pretty much forever.

“I can’t imagine a life without writing,” she concluded