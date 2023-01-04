Life Is Better With Yoga

By Kathy Craig for The Island Eye News

Beginning a yoga practice is one of the most rewarding ways to take care of yourself. I began my yoga journey in 2012 during a stressful time in my life when I knew something had to change.

Initially, my focus was on creating the “perfect” yoga pose. I remember looking around the studio wondering what people thought about me. Eventually, I was able to let go of the idea that I was performing for others, and my anxiety gradually melted away. With a calm mind and new focus, I immersed myself in the present moment, the place of peace where I felt alive and engaged. The movements naturally began to flow. I soon discovered I enjoyed the rhythm and lightness of my body as it moved through space. Yoga was so much more than physical poses; it was a gift – a journey of personal discovery that also had the potential to increase my ability to age actively and live optimally. I found that a regular yoga practice could make life richer, and it was easier to cultivate kindness, peace and confidence both on and off the mat. I was inspired. Yoga was key in changing my life, and I knew it could do the same for others. I signed up for yoga teacher training with Holy Cow Yoga Studio in Charleston and received my teaching certification in November 2018. Today, I continue my practice and enjoy teaching others about the benefits of yoga. A regular practice increases flexibility and stability, strengthens muscles and bones, improves balance and posture, reduces chronic pain, increases energy and vitality, improves sleep and helps reduce stress and anxiety. Yoga helps us regulate our nervous system, build resilience and get in touch with our physical bodies and sensations. Modifications for physical poses allow for individual differences and ability levels. I take to the mat with an intention to exercise and connect with myself and also to help students learn the benefits and make healthier lifestyle choices.

Yoga can give you space and time to understand your abilities and to envision and create your best life.

The goals of yoga are to move your body, connect with your breath and learn to let go and embrace the present moment. The best lessons from yoga are to listen to your body, progress at your pace and let go of judgments about yourself and others. A variety of classes are available, so find your best fit.

Remember, you are the one person who knows your body, so listen to it.

Join our free Gentle Yoga sessions at Edgar Allan Poe Library, 1921 Ion Ave. on Sullivan’s Island, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 843-883-3914 to sign up. Kathy Craig works at the Edgar Allan Poe Library, which is part of the Charleston County Public Library. For additional programs, visit ccpl.org