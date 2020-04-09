Life Is A Beach

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

Planning on spending an hour or so working out at your local gym? Highly unlikely. Is taking care of your hair at your favorite barber or beauty salon on the schedule for this coming week? Not gonna’ happen. Promised the kids you’d take them bowling? You’ll have to break the bad news to them that the fun excursion has been canceled, and, even if you could convince them that it would be a good idea, you won’t be able to take a trip to a nearby museum instead.

Don’t count on spending a day at the beach anytime soon, either, at least until COVID-19, the biological beast that has infected well over 1.3 million people and claimed north of 73,000 lives worldwide – with those numbers rising dramatically every day – is under control.

Between executive orders from Gov. Henry McMaster and action taken by local government entities, a long list of business and other activities temporarily are no longer permitted on Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms, throughout the Lowcountry and across the state of South Carolina.

In an executive order dated March 30, McMaster shut down all public beaches, as well as public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps and boat landings. Commercial fishermen will be able to continue working in South Carolina’s waters. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, a Home Work order limiting movement to going to work, visiting family and buying essential goods or services, was scheduled to go into effect. The order does not prevent outdoor exercise. Both Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have posted signs indicating that the beach is closed at all beach access points.

IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said people on boats passing through the Marina would be able to buy gas and shop at the store, but he added that boat launches would be closed, except to commercial fishermen.

“This is all because of people not paying attention to social distancing,” Carroll said. “It’s just been a zoo out there on the waterway.”

Two other executive orders from the governor shut down a wide range of venues where people might gather in large numbers or be in close contact with one another, from nightclubs and bowling alleys to fitness centers and spas and hair, waxing, nail and tanning salons. He later added furniture, jewelry, department, clothing, shoe, clothing and shoe accessory stores, as well as florists, sporting goods, book, craft and music stores to the list of businesses that are required to close temporarily. In addition, he eliminated short-term rentals for people traveling to South Carolina from “hot spots” such as New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Orleans. That includes potential guests at hotels, motels, vacation homes, condominiums, resorts and bed and breakfasts.

Before the governor issued his executive orders, Isle of Palms passed even tougher measures for those wishing to visit. At a special meeting March 25, the IOP Council almost unanimously agreed to ban short-term rentals of 29 days or less until the end of April.

Councilman Ryan Buckhannon, who owns rental property on the island, did not vote.

Visitors who were already on the island were able to complete their existing reservations.

The Council, which voted March 20 to restrict access to the island between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., took further action after receiving input from Dr. Edward O’Bryan, an emergency medicine physician at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Dr. O’Bryan, one of the leading sources of information about the coronavirus, said 14 days is not enough,” according to Carroll. “We needed to go beyond that 14-day period on the advice of medical professionals. That was beyond our expertise.”

He added that the ban on short-term rentals could be extended past the end of April.

“It all depends on what happens between now and then,” Carroll pointed out. “We’re watching it on a daily basis. This is scary. These are pretty drastic measures. There’s no doubt about it.”

Not everyone was happy about the Council’s decision. Mel Miles, owner of Exclusive Properties, which manages around 30 rental homes on Isle of Palms, was disappointed that the ban was extended into and past Easter weekend.

“I know they are under a ton of pressure from local residents. Everybody is scared to death of people coming down here from ‘hot spots’ like New York and New Jersey,” Miles said. “I understand it. I would not want to be in line in the grocery store with someone who might have the virus. But I wish we had less-extreme measures. It seems like it’s an overreaction.”

“This will be a huge revenue loss for us,” he added.

“We’ll have zero income for the whole month of April.”

Councilman Randy Bell, a New Jersey native himself, said keeping people who live in “hot” zones from visiting Isle of Palms is a prudent move for the community, from a health standpoint as well as financially.

“I can’t speak for the other Council members, but for the overall economy of the island, it’s better to attack the virus early and flatten the curve than to let it accelerate and see a longer-term impact,” he said. “Our responsibility is to the citizens and to their health.”

“There is no singular correct answer to this,” he added. “These are trying times. We’re going to have to see what the data and medical science tell us

after the April 30 deadline.”

O’Bryan told Council members that many of the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Lowcountry are travelers, and a good number of those came to the Carolina coast from the New York area. When asked by Councilman Jimmy Ward about the possibility of banning shortterm rentals for only 14 or 15 days, O’Bryan responded that two weeks probably isn’t long enough to determine what effect the virus might have on the Lowcountry.

“You can do the 14-day with an automatic 14-day renewal. That might make sense. But it is going to be longer than two weeks,” he said.

Following the March 25 meeting, Carroll was convinced that the Council was acting in the best interest of the people of Isle of Palms.

“I feel horrible for every one of our rental companies, and the people who own houses are impacted as well. This is not something we did lightly,” he said. “But we did the right thing.”

On March 29, the Sullivan’s Island Council also voted to restrict access to the island from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for up to 61 days. People will be able to pass through the checkpoints with a Sullivan’s Island decal, other proof of residence or if they need to get on the island for business reasons. Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms are working together so people can enter at either island and pass unimpeded across Breach Inlet, which connects the two towns.