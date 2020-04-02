Letter To The Editor: Who Was The Guilty Party?

Regarding the story in today’s paper about an incident between Garrett Krause and Councilman Randy Bell and his wife, Mimi, I must say that my experience raising children taught me that the one who rushed to “explain the whole thing” was the guilty party.

The innocent one felt no need to justify anything. I noticed that the Bells “did not respond to requests for comment.”

There is a lot of support on Isle of Palms for Councilman Bell’s position regarding the Marina. For Krause to suggest that Bell resign is absurd. Krause might think about resigning from social media and taking defense lessons since he “feels so unsafe and in fear.”

Our City Council members do a wonderful job for our city, giving up a lot of personal time and expending a lot of effort on their jobs. Most of our citizens on Isle of Palms appreciate them and their efforts.

Laura McMaster,

Isle of Palms