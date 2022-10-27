Letter To The Editor: What’s Next?

This November, the citizens of Isle of Palms will get to vote on whether or not they want to reduce their democratic representation on our City Council. Why should anyone think that efficiency in government deliberations should be achieved at the expense of democratic representation? There it is, however, in November, we, the voters, get to decide. The prior council voted against having a referendum to reduce democratic representation after much debate. There has been no groundswell of support amongst the citizens to reduce democratic representation, yet we now face the choice in an off year election when turnout is generally lower. Rather suspicious, I feel, as the Council vote to get it on the ballot was rushed. Their rationale to reduce the council members by 25% is to increase efficiency. This may be true as debate and discussion should decrease by 25%. The question is should efficiency even be a goal for our democratically elected representatives or should the goal be having the best possible decisions made for our lovely Island? Whoever is behind this power grab by our elected officials likely has an entire campaign already planned out. The flyers that will appear in your mail boxes are already written. The advertisement campaign is fully funded. The yard signs are already being manufactured and they will simply say “Vote Yes On Referendum 1 To Make The Island More Efficient.” The intended effect will be to create the impression that there is massive support for this strange scheme. Do not be fooled. This is just an idea from a few of our elected officials who, apparently, do not like debate and the democratic representation of the citizens of the Isle of Palms. Democracy moves slowly for a reason: to assure that the best possible decisions are made. To quote Winston Churchill, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others!”

Do not let a handful of individuals (who do not like debate and discussion) dilute our democratic representation on council by 25%. They should not be allowed to prevail. Vote ‘No’ on the referendum and, by all means, please vote!

Phil Bethards

Isle of Palms