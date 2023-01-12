Letter To The Editor: Weigh In – A Win-Win Connector Solution For Residents And Visitors

On January 13th, the SCDOT opens public comments for the IOP/Mt. Pleasant Connector reconfiguration options. I encourage residents of both communities, and visitors, to take advantage of this opportunity to voice their opinions.

As a member of the IOP City Council, we had the opportunity to review five different options presented by SCDOT’s Director Perry on December 13th, 2022 (video available at IOP.net). He did an excellent job answering questions and discussing next steps. Additionally, Chief Oliverius and Chief Cornett were very helpful in explaining the impacts of each of the options from a Public Safety perspective.

Although all the options have merits, in my opinion, Option 5 – which included 2 lanes exiting IOP and one lane on, while preserving a pedestrian and bike lane – was the clearest “win-win” for residents & visitors, while offering a path for improved public safety response for all. Here are a few of the highlights from what I heard:

Capacity Doubled to Exit IOP – traffic capacity on the exit lanes will be increased by 1,200 cars per hour, essentially reducing the time to exit by 50% with double the capacity. The additional lane off is a year-round traffic volume game changer;

– traffic capacity on the exit lanes will be increased by cars per hour, essentially reducing the time to exit by 50% with double the capacity. The additional lane off is a year-round traffic volume game changer; Improved Public Safety – while we retain a one lane entry to IOP, emergency response exiting IOP would be improved with the additional lane capacity for the roughly 700 health related responses per year;

– while we retain a one lane entry to IOP, emergency response exiting IOP would be improved with the additional lane capacity for the roughly 700 health related responses per year; Reduced Island Congestion/Improved Neighborhood Traffic Safety – the additional capacity will reduce cross island neighborhood traffic, darting to find an exit route, frustration levels, and risk to children and pedestrians in crosswalks;

– the additional capacity will reduce cross island neighborhood traffic, darting to find an exit route, frustration levels, and risk to children and pedestrians in crosswalks; Reduced Sullivan’s Island/Breach Inlet Traffic – island traffic across the Inlet to escape via Ben Sawyer bridge will be reduced;

– island traffic across the Inlet to escape via Ben Sawyer bridge will be reduced; Improved Parking for Visitors – with the increased traffic flow in town and on/off Palm Boulevard, it should be easier for visitors to locate vacant parking spots.

Another opportunity with any Option is an improved solution for emergency services. Council Member Jan Anderson, as Chair of the Public Safety Committee, has suggested many times that we invest in an on-island IOP emergency response team and vehicle to address that challenge. This would significantly reduce arrival time to resident and visitor emergencies, as the drive from Mt. Pleasant would be eliminated. Chief Oliverius is already evaluating options to present to City Council. We could seek funding from other sources (County, etc.) to help establish this vital service, since it will help the millions who visit IOP, and our residents.

In summary, Option 5 offers improved public safety and significant traffic relief for all.

After reviewing the options, you may have different views, however please take the opportunity to weigh in. I’m a believer of “don’t look back unless you’re headed that way”. We won’t have another bite at this apple again.

Scott Pierce,

Isle Of Palms