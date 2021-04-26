Letter To The Editor: Transparency

Billy Want sent out an email requesting signers for a two page advertisement the anti-settlers were planning for this Island Eye issue. The email stated…

“We plan to run a two page ad in the next issue…we think it would be helpful to add fresh signers..we are hoping to run into some people with whom we don’t have contact …the fact that they are not associated with the regular group of we complainers would make the ad stronger”.

It’s apparent that even the loud minority understands their limitations.

Kimberly Brown

Sullivan’s Island