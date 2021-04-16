Letter To The Editor: Time For Change

In 1972, the Town of Sullivan’s Island was chartered by a state statute under a governing system known as “Council/weak mayor.” This means that all members of Council have an equal vote, including the mayor. Council as a collective body is responsible for administrative matters. Under this form of government, the mayor has no powers or administrative responsibilities beyond that of any other member of council. He gets one vote.

One of seven to be exact. Additionally, we have 26-plus resident volunteers who are appointed to various committees such as Planning and Zoning, who weigh in on issues, devise plans and ideas which they cultivate, and when deemed necessary, bring forward to council. In turn Council considers and sometimes votes on these items as part of their monthly agenda. In a recent ad the current mayor implied that his leadership was responsible for a laundry list of town council accomplishments. Taking credit for the work of 26 board/commission members, six council members and town staff for your personal political gain is the opposite of great leadership. A good leader gives credit where credit is due. Additionally, when Mr. O’Neil was asked if he supports paid parking in the most recent Island Eye, Mr. O’Neil said “no” and then went on to say, “never say never,” “down the road we may have to consider it,” “we need to keep our options open,” and “at this time, I don’t support it”. I would imagine that those who oppose paid parking would have preferred a concrete “No” but that would not win votes I suppose. I am grateful and would like to acknowledge all who volunteer their time, energy, talents, and service to our town, including the mayor. I just wish there was a little more honesty to his comments and a little less politics. I’m tired of all the drama.

It’s time for a change.

Kimberly Brown

Sullivan’s Island