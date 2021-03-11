Letter To The Editor: The Silent Majority

After reading editorial articles and paid ads about the Maritime Forest issue ad nausea, I felt compelled to sum it up for those people on the Island who do not have the time or knowledge of the details on the issues for whatever reason. People have sought the refuge of Sullivan’s Island for its tranquil beauty, and relaxed lifestyle not for engaging in local politics and divisive island issues. However, these issues do affect all residents, so here it goes.

The population of Sullivan’s Island in 2010 was 1,791 and in 2020 it is 1,920. Less than 1% growth, so despite all the construction, the island is not necessarily growing. And while many owners reside in other areas, they will likely move permanently to Sullivan’s Island, eventually.

So, the issues the Island now faces will affect the residents for decades. For those of you who fit this description, I hope you read this even though a few on council won’t want you to.

Since 2000, there have been several hotly discussed topics:

a) Ben Sawyer Bridge (flyover vs drawbridge,

b) cap on the size of houses (cap is now 5,600 sf),

c) elimination of Sullivan’s Island Elementary School (SIES),

d) Maritime Forest,

e) Paid Parking,

f) Stormwater Management, and

g) the future design of our commercial district.

I wrote an editorial in this publication years ago in support of rebuilding SIES.

Many of the same residents that disagreed with rebuilding SIES also disagree with the settlement agreement regarding the Accreted Land.

These people wanted to maintain a “do nothing” stance and not rebuild our elementary school.

How fortunate are we that a school was approved and constructed. While many were involved, one resident, Loren Ziff, was instrumental in rounding up the silent majority to support this key issue. This saving of the school has allowed the island to attract many families and allowed Sullivan’s to flourish rather than become a retirement island like so many other coastal communities. Families keep Sullivan’s Island young and vibrant.

Paid ads, numerous editorials and yes, even yard signs are the tools the loud minority group employs to relay their displeasure with the settlement. I have had it with this issue and the loud minority speaking as if they are the majority. It is time to move on and tackle other pressing issues. For the many who simply cannot focus all their energies on this decade old issue, I want to sum it up for you. These islanders against the settlement agreement, are the “do nothing” crowd. No changes, ever.

While I am not a supporter of people trying to change Sullivan’s into a version of where they came from, Sullivan’s Island is unique, I do believe the island needs to ebb and flow with its residents.

So, when I see new town council candidates espousing “no change,” I cannot understand their perspective. I guess it sells to their minority constituents.

Regarding the management of the accreted land, did you know that when the SC Supreme Court decided to hold the town accountable and send the lawsuit back to the lower court in favor of the homeowners (plaintiffs), the Town’s leverage was lost? Right then and there.

In fact, if it were not for the loud minority in the last 30 years, who disregarded the land trust deed and did not manage growth in the accreted land, allowing it to grow uncontrolled, there would never have been a lawsuit. Have you ever heard that from Mayor O’Neil? Or that he and the Town Council agreed by a 6-1 vote, to go to mediation, in hopes of salvaging anything when the likely legal outcome was an unavoidable and tragic, clear cut of the “forest?”

After months of mediation, the inevitable clear cut that would have occurred if no agreement between the town and the plaintiffs was reached, was avoided. Our Town Council found a workable/salvageable solution when our island had no leverage to get any other outcome. It was a gutsy vote standing up against the loud minority, and I for one applaud Kaye Smith, Tim Reese, Chauncey Clark, and Greg Hammond. Since then, the loud minority has found new candidates who have joined them in villainizing these Council members, with the support of our Mayor who has made no attempt to bring the Town together and represent all islanders.

I am appalled by the stories I have heard about actions against those council members that stood up for us, being called “cutters,” being confronted, and even threatened. I am not sure why anyone would want the unwarranted attention and harassment of being on Council, with what they have had to endure since the approved mediation, but I for one thank them for their bravery and service to the island on behalf of the silent majority and all islanders.

The next contentious issue will be paid parking.

We have one restaurateur leading a charge.

He has now brought in the loud minority to fight his issue so that his patrons from Mt. Pleasant do not have to pay for parking that would equate to the cost of a drink, which seems a little selfserving.

While our island is overrun by visitors, islanders precious tax dollars must be directed to clean up after beach visitors.

At the end of the day, it’s the state of South Carolina’s beach, not Sullivan’s Island’s beach, but right now Sullivan’s Island residents’ foot the bill while these visitors pay nothing. If it is all our beach, as was angrily pointed out during lockdown, everyone should participate in its upkeep. I do not think that beach visitors would mind contributing to keep our beach beautiful with a few quarters per hour. The loud minority is against any paid parking plan favored by other Charleston beach communities and are the same people behind allowing the Accreted Land to go unmanaged and abolishing Sullivan’s Island Elementary School ten years ago. Are you seeing a pattern yet?

Rather than spending our tax dollars to clean up after everyone in the greater Charleston area, we should be focusing on stormwater management. Many people on the island have major flooding issues on their streets and in their yards, as there is no storm water management system to redirect the water, especially at high tide. This is a major issue that we should be spending our time and money on protecting our homes and livability on the island. I ask that you be vigilant when discussion on this point is brought to council, there is no inexpensive solution to it.

As part of the silent majority, I am pleased to be a voice and silent no more. The rhetoric has been controlled by the loud minority and I for one am tired of it. So over the next few weeks, think about the many critical issues we face and how to address them, talk with your neighbors, and vote on May 4 for our island.

The four council members, Reese, Smith, Clark, and Hammond did their job, and had the interests of the loud minority (avoiding clear cut) and the silent majority (solution to resolve the lawsuit and future managing of the forest) at heart.

The three dissenting members of council, after agreeing to mediation, elected to not ratify the agreement, including our Mayor, and instead joined and marshaled the resources of the loud minority with little consideration given to any other residents. Is that the type of Mayor we want?

One who advocates for whatever issue he is directed to by a loud minority?

One who focuses so much on a single issue while our streets and yards are flooding, our roads are lined with mud pits, our historic assets crumble, and our sewer system left on the brink?

I would rather try to emulate the council members that took action, voted for the mediation and heard all residents on the island, on all sides and responded with a compromise. Town Council members that for some reason are willing to continue to serve, like Chauncey Clark for Mayor and Tim Reese for Council, deserve our vote, as they represent all of us on each issue.

They are the voice of our island and will do what is right for the island and “all” of its residents.

And then let us get a new perspective on Town Council, such as candidate Kevin Pennington, who has served on the Zoning Board and currently on The Design Review Board, to provide sage advice for all islanders. Kevin, a retired executive who now has time to devote and will be an intelligent and caring voice for all, wants to bring his experience to Town Council after a stellar corporate career. How lucky are we?

The island is for both the loud minority and the silent majority.

That’s all of us. The choice is simple: no change whatsoever or minimal adjustments to position our current and future residents to remain fortunate enough to live in the best community in South Carolina or even the United States. Remember our mantra, we live in Mayberry by the Sea.

Patrick Marr

Sullivan’s Island