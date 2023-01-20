Letter To The Editor: The Original Striping

The Isle of Palms Council, administrators, police, fire and other emergency services, legislative representatives, town fathers and other influential taxpaying citizens need to petition, even demand, that the SCDOT bureaucrats that have been dictating options for the re-striping of the IOP Connector back off from their ridiculousness and return the original striping that served so well for decades.

One or more employed bureaucrats in the SCDOT, without consultation with IOP representatives, changed for the worse the striping over the objections of emergency services. Some supposed servants of the people created this situation, and we as taxpayers do not need to live with his or her mistake. Do something, and don’t let our summertime traffic influence the resolve. We will always have summer traffic.

Dennis J. Donahue Jr.

Isle of Palms