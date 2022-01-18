Letter To The Editor: Support Scott Pierce

Island Eye Editor,



I am writing to put my full support behind Scott Pierce for the upcoming special election for IOP City Council. I feel so strongly about this that I am writing this endorsement before knowing who all may throw their hats in the ring.



Scott currently serves on the IOP Planning Commission which I found to be a critical foundation piece for taking the next step to City Council. Prior to joining the Planning Commission, Scott spent many volunteer hours with staff and some Council members doing analysis on our city budget and providing a framework for a streamlined budgeting process.



Scott has been involved in numerous other community groups and activities on IOP and anywhere they have lived over the years. He wants to give back to his community, previously in a quiet, behind the scenes manner as evidenced by the myriad of tasks and efforts both he and

his wife have been involved with here. Now he would like to join City Council to provide the critical thinking and financial acumen needed as we discuss and decide a path for the issues facing our island.



Please join me in supporting Scott for City Council. We need his thoughtfulness, resident focus and level headed approach as we round out our City Council in the upcoming special election.



Phillip Pounds

Isle of Palms