Letter To The Editor: Support for Scott Pierce

I am delighted to endorse Scott Pierce for Isle of Palms City Council. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Scott during my term on Council and have been absolutely blown away by his experience, expertise, and thoughtfulness. As a third-generation resident raising a young family out here, I don’t think there’s another candidate more capable of preserving our paradise for generations to come. Scott brings an incredible background in financial strategy. He showed the council his abilities by volunteering countless hours of working with members of staff and the Ways and Means Committee to help with budget analysis. Taking hundreds of pages of spreadsheets and innumerable data points, Scott produced a straightforward, actionable analysis that helped our budgeting process immensely. As a member of the planning commission, Scott has taken an objective, data-driven approach to evaluate the issues before the commission. Specifically related to short-term rentals, he insisted on avoiding knee-jerk reactions and anecdotes. He led the way in collecting actual rental data to guide the commission’s recommendations to Council.

I believe every candidate in this race is for the residents. In a community like ours, that is always going to be the case. We’re all vested in what’s best for the island. And I’m grateful there are so many who want to serve. We’re surrounded by incredibly wonderful and talented neighbors all across the island! The question we have to ask ourselves is this: which candidate is qualified to make the best decisions for today and tomorrow? In this election, I believe it is Scott Pierce. He understands how to think critically about major issues using data and cool-headedness. That’s more important in this election than ever, where the decisions before Council will impact the island for decades. With Scott Pierce, I have great confidence in the tomorrow we can build for my toddler and newborn. That’s why he’s got my support (and I hope yours too).

John Moye,

Isle of Palms